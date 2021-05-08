New Holland - Harold Wesley Sizemore, 74, of Atlanta, Ohio died Friday, May 7, 2021 at 4:26 a.m. at his home. He had been ill the past year.
Harold was born June 9, 1946, in Ironton, Ohio to Orville and Mallissa Mosley Sizemore. He lived most of his life in the Atlanta community.
Before his retirement in 2012, he had worked 18 years at the Robertson Fence Company in Mount Sterling.
He was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings, Bonnie Burchett, Dolly Wolfe, Denny Sizemore and Bob Sizemore.
Harold is survived by his wife, the former Mary Nancy Kingery whom he married May 21, 1977, eight siblings, Calvin Sizemore and his wife, Linda, Paul Sizemore, Phillip Sizemore, Peggy Hamilton and her husband, Donnie, and Phyllis Spielman and her husband, Ronnie, all of Ironton, Ernie Sizemore and his wife, Tammy, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, Sandy Sizemore of Wheelersburg, Ohio and Cindy Stevens and her husband, Keith, of Russell, Ky. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Shawna Kingery and her son, Leeland, and special nephew Wesley David Kingery, all of Clarksburg.
The funeral will be Monday, May 10, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in New Holland with burial to follow in the New Holland Cemetery
Friends may call at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in New Holland from 11 a.m. Monday until time of the service.
www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com Harold Sizemore