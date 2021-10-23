Circleville - Harriet "Nan" Louise Brown, 91, of Circleville, Ohio, passed away at home on Oct. 19, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Nan was born June 24, 1930, to Bryan and Sylvia (Calvert) Riffle in Circleville.
Nan worked 29 years at General Electric, from 1960 until 1989.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Orlando "Bub" Brown; her parents, Bryan and Sylvia; siblings, Thomas (Violet) Riffle, Ned Riffle, Ed (Bernice) Riffle, Fred (Mae) Riffle, Bobby Riffle, Irene Sowers, Ellen "Toots" (Russ) Smith and Dick (Katherine) Riffle.
Nan is survived by siblings, Bonnie (Will Caudill) Forquer, Connie Hanley, Joanne Grenno, Esther Davis, Ronnie (Charlene) Riffle, Sherry Grant; sister-in-law, Martha Riffle; and brothers-in-law, Robert "Bob" Brown and Ronnie Sowers.
Also surviving are her children, Ricky O. Brown, of Clearwater, Florida, and Debra Sabine, of Circleville, Ohio; grandchildren, Tyke (Teresa) Lowery, Bryan (Kyann) Brown, Travis (Jessi) Sabine, Billie Jo Brown, all of Circleville, Ohio, and Mandy (TR) Edwards of Gallipolis, Ohio.
Nan will also be greatly missed by her 10 great-grandchildren, and special neighbors and family friends, Don and Vicki Hamilton and Gail E. Brown.
Nan's family will receive visitors from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Service, 151 East Main Street, Circleville where a 1 p.m. funeral service will be conducted prior to burial at Hitler-Ludwig Cemetery.
Harriet Brown