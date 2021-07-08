Harriett Riser

Cridersville - Harriett Eileen Riley Riser, 90, of Cridersville, died Mon. July 5, 2021, at Otterbein-Cridersville.
She was born May 18, 1931, in Chillicothe, Ohio, the daughter of the late Chester Nile and Clara Elizabeth (Sauer) Riley.
On July 31, 1955, she married Harry Robert Riser, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 20, 1999.
Harriett graduated from Chillicothe High School in 1949, attended Ashbury College, Kentucky, and then graduated from Capital University in 1961.
She taught school in Londonderry, Columbus, and Circleville, Ohio, retiring after 30 years as an elementary teacher. She also enjoyed her employment working with the staff at the Highlights for Children magazine from which she retired in 2005.
Surviving are sisters, Elizabeth R. Avalos, Norwich, Connecticut, and Phyllis J. King, Cridersville, Ohio, plus many nieces and nephews.
Harriett was a member of the Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, Circleville, Ohio, and then attended the Westside United Methodist Church, Lima. She was also a member of the Ohio Retired Teachers Association.
Harriett moved to Lima in 2012, where she resided in a senior living community and enjoyed participating in activities at the Senior Citizens Center, Lima. She then moved to Otterbein-Cridersville in January 2019.
While living in Lima, Harriett enjoyed meeting new friends, taking day trips sponsored by the Senior Citizens and vacationing with her sister Phyllis. She also enjoyed participating in family celebrations, get-togethers and attending various church functions.
Visitation will be at 12 noon and funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Monday, July 12, 2021, at the Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 319 East Main Street, Circleville, Ohio, with Phillip Smith officiating.
Burial is to follow in the Harrison Township Cemetery, Asheville, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Good Shepherd United Methodist Church.
Arrangements are under the care of the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home, Spencerville, Ohio, where condolences may be expressed at tbayliff@woh.rr.com. Harriett Riser