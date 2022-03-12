Laurelville - Harry Edward Riffle, 85, of Laurelville, was called home by God on March 9, 2022.
Harry was born to Carl and Elsie (Leasure) Riffle on Jan. 1, 1937 in Circleville, Ohio.
Harry was a U.S. Army veteran and had been employed as a welding supervisor.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Larry and Don Riffle; as well as infant grandson, Jerimiah Certain Riffle.
Harry is survived by and will be greatly missed by his son, Harry W. Riffle (Jeri Sue Goble Riffle); his ex-wife, Joyce A. (Stout) Riffle; brother, Vic Riffle; grandchildren, ShawNee Certain, Eagle Certain, and Cherokee Love Certain; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family in the Riffle, Stout, Shepperd, Crago, and Vandagriff families.
Harry has touched the hearts of many and will be missed.
Care entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Service, Circleville.
Harry E. Riffle