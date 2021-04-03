Columbus - Harry Ernest "Hal" Hoffer Jr., 49, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at his residence.
Funeral services will be conducted 10 a.m., Friday, April 9, 2021 at the First Baptist Church of Proctorville in Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Mark Kozak officiating.
The burial service will be in Rome-Proctorville Cemetery immediately following the funeral service.
Hal was born June 12, 1971 in Dover, Deleware and is the son of Harry Ernest Hoffer Sr. Ph.D., of Salisbury, Maryland, and Sharon Kay Rife Ph.D., of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida and El Paso, Texas, and is the brother of Kathleen Rife Hoffer, of Stamford, Connecticut, and Deirdre Elaine Hoffer Huff, of Denver, Colorado.
Hal was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, George Henry and Margaurite Agnes Garlitz Hoffer; and his maternal grandparents, Benjamin Franklin and Dortha Kathleen Estes Rife.
Hal was a professional golf caddy and was the director of golf facilities at Heritage Harbor Golf Club in Bradenton, Florida.
Hal received a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from The Ohio State University. Hal was graduated from Logan Elm High School in Circleville, Ohio in 1989 where he was the captain of the Logan Elm High School golf team.
In 1987, Hal won the Central Ohio PGA Junior Golf Championship and he was a recipient of the Nicklaus Award Golf Athlete Scholarship in 1989. Hal also played collegiate golf at Otterbein College in Westerville, Ohio.
Friends may visit the family 6-8 p.m., Thursday, April 8 2021 at Chapman's Mortuary.
Flowers are welcome and may be sent to Chapman's Mortuary, 2851 3rd Avenue, Huntington, West Virginia, 25702, or should friends desire, a memorial may be made to the charity of your choice.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com. Harry Hoffer Jr.