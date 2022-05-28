Harry Tomlinson May 28, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gaston, SC - Tomlinson, Harry L. age 88, formerly of Tipp City, OH passed away, May 8, 2022. Private family service has been entrusted to Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, Tipp City. Harry Tomlinson To plant a tree in memory of Harry Tomlinson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Trending Recipe Videos You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tomlinson Harry L. Tipp City Oh Gaston Sc Pass Away Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Police investigating Circleville man's death Circleville Schools hires treasurer Fair Fields threatened by industrial solar encroachment Council hears from mayor, two residents and approves legislation Roundtown Players to perform "Puffs" next two weekends Trending Recipes