Ashville - Harry Webb Jr., 83, of Ashville, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at Riverside Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.
He was born on Dec. 29, 1937 to the late Harry E. Webb Sr. and Rubie J. (Holland) Bressler in Portsmouth, Ohio.
He grew up in the Portsmouth and Scioto County area. After graduating from Valley High School Class of 1957, Harry served his country in the U.S. Navy. He had worked at Westinghouse in Columbus for many years and retired from Ohio Willow Wood in Mt. Sterling.
Harry loved to go fishing and play golf, enjoyed working in his yard and especially taking care of his roses. Another pastime was painting pictures. Along with his dear friend Linda, he enjoyed helping make noodles and working at the church bazaars at Zion U.M.C.
He was preceded in death by wife, Ellen Marie (Logan) Webb, in 1998; and a brother, Donald Bressler.
Harry is survived by son, Gary E. Webb (Kimberly Smith), of South Bloomfield; and daughter, Valerie M. Webb, of Portsmouth; grandchildren, Melissa (Brad) Winstead, Chrissy Webb (Kyle), and Stephen Webb; great-grandchildren, Kaden and Karter Winstead; brother, William J. (Sharon) Webb, of Waverly; special friend, Linda Burns, of Ashville.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22 with an AMVETS Military Service at 4 p.m., followed by a memorial service with Pastor Ty Myers officiating at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street. Ashville 43103.
A private interment will be held at a later date in Harrison Township Cemetery.
Family request in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Ashville Heritage Society, 34 Long Street, Ashville, Ohio 43103, or the Pickaway County Senior Center, 2105 Chickasaw Dive, P.O. Box 565. Circleville Ohio, 43113.
Due to COVID, masks and social distancing are encouraged.
Online condolences can be left at olivercheekfuneralhome.com.
Harry Webb Jr.