Somerset - Harry E. Wolfe Jr., 68, of Somerset, passed away Jan. 31, 2021 at Genesis Perry Medical Center.
He was born on Sept. 9, 1952 in Circleville, the son of Harry E and Catherine (Hill) Wolfe Sr.
He was retired from Plumbers & Pipefitters 189, 20-year member of the Eagles, member of the NRA, a classic car enthusiast and a devoted husband, dad and grandpa.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, James Wolfe and Rebecca Holland.
He is survived by his wife, Holly (Thomas) Wolfe; children, Harry E. (Penny) Wolfe III, Jason (Michelle) Wolfe, Matthew (Andrea) Wolfe and Jamie (Brian) White; grandchildren, Harry IV, Emily, Bradley, Katie, Tylor, Brody, Morgan, Kyle, Adelyn, Tucker, Macie, Luke, Benjamin and William; great-grandson, Harry E. Wolfe V; siblings, Donna Evans, Frances Carper, Sherri Congrove, Michael Wolfe and Gary Wolfe.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
Entombment will be held at a later date.
COVID-19 restrictions observed.
Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Harry Wolfe Jr.