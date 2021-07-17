Circleville - Harvey Blue, 78, of Circleville, passed away on July 14, 2021.
He was born in Monroe, Louisiana on Oct. 29, 1942 to Herman and Angie (Berry) Blue.
He was retired from Westerville Schools and was a Navy Veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Beatrice (Bucy) Blue; sons, Jeffrey, Michael and Mark; and siblings, John, Elaine, Fred and Diane Blue.
Harvey is survived by his children, David, Melissa and Karletta; grandchildren, Rickey, Joshua, Kyle, Trey, Sean, Kelsea, Damon, Christian, Brendon, Kaedyn, Keehan, Aiden and Laynie; 11 great and one great-great-grandchild.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, July 19, 2021 at 12 p.m. in Reber Hill Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville on Monday from 10 until 11:30 a.m.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
