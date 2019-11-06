Hazel C. Frazier

Hazel Claudine (Russell) Frazier, 88, of Circleville passed away peacefully on Oct. 31, 2019 at Logan Elm Health Care Center after an extended illness.
She was born on Dec. 7, 1930 in Circleville and was the daughter of the late Claude and Lorena (Craig) Russell.
Hazel is survived by her loving children, Susan Ann Frazier of Circleville, Terry L. Frazier of Kingston, and Randy Frazier of Circleville; grandchildren, Mark, Wade, Leia, Tony, Melinda, Jason, Dawn, Kyle, Christy, Shannon, and David; 22 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Raymond Russell, Mabel Owens, Peggy Miller, Marie (Bob) Parry, and Margie Rader; and numerous other family members and friends whom she cherished.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving son, Christopher Frazier; granddaughter, Megan; and siblings, Dorothy Frazier, Ruth Hoover, Velma Jones, F. Carl, Nelson, Romie, E. Claude, Kenneth, and Harold Russell.
Hazel attended Frontline Church of God in Amanda.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 2 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, Kingston, with Rev. Chris Hildenbrand officiating.
Burial will take place at the convenience of the family in Jackson Township Cemetery, Circleville.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at Hill’s.
Condolences can be made on Hazel’s online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.