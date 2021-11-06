Orient - Hazel Westbury, 94, of Orient, passed away on Nov. 3, 2021.
She was born on Jan. 2, 1927 in Pickaway County to Austin and Mazie (Danner) Collins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Westbury; siblings, Viola Collins, Elva Francis, Charles Collins, Russell Collins, Edison Collins, John Collins, Elsie Steele and Eunice Hutchinson.
Hazel is survived by her children, Robert (Deborah) Westbury Sr., Glenda Christian; grandchildren, Robert (Robin) Westbury Jr., Shawn (Dawna) Young; great-grandchildren, Cameron Young and Brianna Young; and by several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Cremation has been observed.
The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice and their staff and Circleville Post Acute Staff.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
