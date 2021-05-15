Circleville - Hazel Woodward, 101, of Circleville, passed away into eternal life with the peace of Christ on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Ohio Health Berger Hospital.
Born Jan. 17, 1920 in Pickaway County, the oldest daughter of the late Isaac and Phoebe (Sparks) Hamilton.
Mrs. Woodward was a member of Community United Methodist Church and spent her life caring for her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald "Woody" Woodward; daughter, Judy George (Gary); grandson, G.R. George; sisters, Mary Potts, Violet Stevens, Daisy Brintlinger, Bernice Redman; and brothers, Ralph, Roy, Kenneth, Ray, Paul, Howard and Ronnie.
She is survived by her loving family; daughter, Elaine Cook; grandchildren, Cindy (Jon) Kinney, Gary Lee (Sherri) Cook, Douglas Cook, and Lisa Slayton (Rob); great-grandchildren, Kendra and Tim Kinney, Branden (Stephanie) and Victoria "Tori" Cook, Nathan (Danielle), Lindsey and Alexander "Mikey" Cook, Kirsten and Britnee Slayton, Nathan and Katelyn George; step-great-grandchildren, Phil (Tosha) Speakman, Matt (Jen) Cook, Matt (Jennifer) Kinney; and nine great- great-grandchildren; sister, Rosie (Bob) Winegardner; and brother, Denny Hamilton; and by special friends, Marvine Hall, Jane Winfough and Sharyn Blecha.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Wellman Funeral Home with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community United Methodist Church, 120 North Pickaway Street, Circleville, Ohio 43113 or Ohio Health Hospice, 610 Northridge Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
COVID-19 restrictions will apply.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Hazel Woodward