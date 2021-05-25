Circleville - Heath Zachary Rowland, 34, of Circleville, passed away unexpectedly May 17, 2021.
He was born March 6, 1987.
He graduated from Circleville High School in 2005. He had several computer science certificates.
He is survived by his wife, Heidi Rowland; parents, Christie and Jon Neff; sisters, Haley (Josh) Dick, Cassidy (Nick) Clark; nieces, Raegan Wesalowiski; nephews, Rizor and Knox Clark; grandparents, Jim and Janie Davis, Anita Rowland; aunts, Julie Uhl (and best friend) Tammy Fee(Jerry Garret), Lois Cooper, Chris (Phil) Johnson, and Vicki (Tom) Bowen; special aunts, Susan Beckley, Bonnie Skaggs, Cousins Nick (Lacey) Fee, Becky (Aaron) Johnson; and a host of extended family members and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Rowland Jr.; beloved Grandma Skaggs; aunt, Sally McNichols; and special uncle, Ron Skaggs.
He spent most of his days working and spending time with family and friends.
Heath was a very expressive empathetic generous soul who was very passionate about music.
He will be greatly missed by his friends and family.
Funeral service will be held 12 noon, Thursday, May 27, 2021 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
Burial will be in Hitler-Ludwig Cemetery.
Friends and family may call from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhome.com. Heath Rowland