Circleville - Heather Lynn (Faulk) McKay, 50, of Circleville, passed away April, 23, 2021 with family by her side after a 15-month battle with cancer.
Heather was born June 19, 1970 to Willard and Loisene Faulk, who proceeded her in death.
Heather attended Logan Elm and Pickaway Ross Schools.
Heather is survived by her son, Gabriel O'Ryan McKay, who she loved more than forever; as well as her siblings, Leatrice Durrett, Lolelita Holdren, Willard Faulk Jr., Kevin (Rosemary) Faulk and Kevelyn Schwalbauch. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Service, 151 East Main Street, Circleville, Ohio, where a funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 29, 2021, followed by burial at Forest Cemetery, 905 North Court Street, Circleville, Ohio.
Heather McKay