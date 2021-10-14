Amanda - Heidi Collins, 47, of Amanda, along with fiancé Alan D. Smith, passed away on Oct. 8, 2021 as a result of an auto accident.
She was born on Oct. 26, 1973 in Dekalb, Texas to Kenny Warner and Beth (Buckalew) and Rod Richardson.
She was a foster parent for the last five years.
Heidi is preceded in death by siblings, Sarah, Reale and Jason.
She is survived by her parents; children, Brooke (Cody) Madden, Max (Jessica) Collins and Devin (Jauni) Collins; grandchildren, Mason, Brody, Liam, Preston, Gordon, Blaike, Davanee, Rhyder and Rhyatt; siblings, Kenny (Leslie), Mackenzie (Marco) and Eliot; nieces, Marah, Haley, Mallory, Aubrey, Blair and Olivia; nephews, Brayden, Jack, Nick, Kenny, Austin, David and Dylan; her cat, Spazz; her peacock, Bob; and by extended family.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Stoutsville.
Visitation will be on Friday from 4-8 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Heidi Collins