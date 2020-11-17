Helen A. Estepp, age 84 of Stoutsville, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at her residence after an extended illness. She was born December 22, 1935 in McDowell County, WV, daughter of the late James and Barbara (Sparks) Hayes. Helen was the strongest and most loving woman one could ever meet. She was a woman of strong faith who had formerly attended Fairview United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her children, Anita (Dennis) Picklesimer, of Stoutsville and Jody (Laura) Estepp, of Lancaster; grandchildren, Eric Lee, Deborah (Richard) Young, Jill (Emily) Picklesimer, James Picklesimer, Yvonne Murphy, Barbara Estepp, Kat (Josh) Deerwester, and Jeremy Frayer; 26 great grandchildren; 9 great great grandchildren; sister, Louise Taylor, of South Carolina. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Floyd “John” Estepp; daughter, Helen Frayer; son, John M. Estepp; grandchildren, John M. Estepp Jr., and Sugar Lynn Frayer; brothers, Thomas, Richard, James “Charlie,” and Robert Hayes; sister, Jennie Bell Skeens.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Taylor-Theller Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Kirkland officiating. Interment and graveside service will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery, Stoutsville. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home. Helen’s service may also be viewed live on the funeral home’s Facebook page. In accordance with State mandates, COVID-19 Protocols including facial coverings and social distancing will be followed.
Helen’s family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Heartland Hospice and everyone at Circleville Post Acute Care for the wonderful care they gave mom and a special thank you to all who were there for us.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 116 Morris Rd., Suite B, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
