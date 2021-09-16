Circleville - Helen Joseph Coy Valentine, 76, of Circleville, passed away on Sept. 12, 2021.
She was born on Dec. 26, 1944 in London to John and Stella ( Smith) Joseph.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Valentine; six brothers and four sisters.
Helen is survived by her children, Mike and Joseph Coy and Michelle (Greg) Dalton; grandchildren, Jessie, Ashlee, Levi, Taylor, Haden, Mathew, Makayla and Ginger; 13 great-grandchildren; and by one sister.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
Cremation will follow.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
