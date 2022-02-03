Lockbourne - Helen F. Peters, 92, of Lockbourne, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 at Mount Carmel East Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.
Helen was born on May 9, 1929 to the late Fred and Faye (Hall) Wiseman in Waterloo, Ohio (Lawrence County).
Helen was a proud 1947 graduate of Waterloo High School, home of the famed Waterloo Wonders, and 1950 graduate of Grant School of Nursing.
She married the love of her life, Harold W. Peters, on Feb. 24, 1951 and was a lifetime farm wife and homemaker.
She was an active member of Village Chapel Church in Ashville, where she was known to teach multiple Bible studies, Sunday School, and Vacation Bible School, and would always be there for anyone who needed a ride, a meal, or a prayer.
She was also passionate about Samaritan's Purse and the Emmaus Walk, and was a former member of United Methodist Women.
A loving mother, she was always involved in PTA and band boosters, and as a grandmother and great-grandmother, she was a feature at sports games and 4-H shows, plays and band concerts, and countless graduations.
Besides her parents, Helen was preceded in death by husband, Harold William Peters, in 2006; children, Wretha Jean and Harold Wm. Jr.; siblings, Marjorie Kieffer, Harold Wiseman, William Wiseman, Ed Wiseman, Wilma Sparks, and Carroll Bartram.
Helen is survived by children, Donald (Deborah) Peters, Rebecca (Michael) Ohlinger, Keith (Elisa) Peters, and Rhonda (Darren) Duncan.
She was also blessed with 11 grandchildren, Andrew (Rachel) Peters, Hannah Kerr, Adam Peters, Samuel Ohlinger, Aaryn (Ben) Hite, Colin, Zachary and Jacob Peters, and Will, Anna Leigh and Christian Duncan; great-grandchildren Cana, Wake, Wren Helen and Parker Peters, June Hite, and Sarah Ohlinger; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Saturday, Feb. 5 from 11 a.m. to time of funeral service at 2 p.m. with Pastor Kevin Pees and Chaplain Colonel Darren Duncan officiating at Village Chapel Church in Ashville, Ohio 43103.
Interment will follow at Fernwood Cemetery in Lockbourne.
Due to COVID, masks and social distancing are encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, North Carolina 28607, or Village Chapel Church, 30 Viking Way, Ashville, Ohio 43103.
Arrangements and care of family by Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville.
Online condolences may be left at olivercheekfuneralhome.com. Helen F. Peters