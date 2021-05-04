Fort Myers, Florida - Helen M. Davis, of Fort Myers, Florida, passed away in Dublin, Georgia on May 2, 2021.
Born in Inez, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Luther and Gladys Preece Blankenship.
She was a member of Cypress Lake Presbyterian Church. Helen was a lifelong homemaker and her favorite job was being a grandmother. She was a former volunteer with Lee County Republican Women, Southwest Florida International Airport, and the Ronald McDonald House. She lived her life being a loyal friend to many.
Helen is survived by her husband, Gordon F. Davis; sons, Brian Davis and David (Allison) Davis; grandchildren, Nick (Emily) Davis, Cecilia Slater, Wesley (Beth-Anne) Davis, and Johnathan Davis; great-granddaughter, Ellie Davis; sisters, Lushie Herron, Becky (Al) Parsley, Sharon Mills, and Gail (James) Hammond.
Her sister, Betty Frazier; and brother, Donald Blankenship, preceded her in death.
The family will receive friends at Townsend Brothers Funeral Home in Dublin, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 4, from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m.
Graveside services and burial will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. at Floral Hills Memorial Garden in Circleville, Ohio.
Visitation will be held at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home in Ashville, Ohio, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.
Helen Davis