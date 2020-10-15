Helen Marvine Hanley, 85, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 after starting treatments for a recently diagnosed cancer, she developed insurmountable complications and was admitted to the Brown Memorial Nursing Home in Circleville.
She was born Jan. 15, 1935 to William Perry Heskett and Evalyn Iona Davis of Pickaway County. She was married to Melvin Hanley for 70 years when he passed on May 10, 2020, 5 months to the day they were no longer parted. She was also preceded in death by her son Rick Hanley.
Her life was devoted to raising her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed her flower gardens and loved cooking and family gatherings. She will be sadly missed.
Helen is survived by her children Jaynee (Steve) Alkire of Galena, Maggie (Rich) Haddox of Ashville, grandchildren Brandon Haddox of Commercial Point, Casey (Jeff) Shrewsberry of Ashville, Clint and Ryan Hanley of Williamsport and Tracy Hanley of Powell and great grandchildren Logan and Harley Haddox, Rick Hanley, Calla and Rueger Shrewsberry and Mila and Xavier Malouin.
Private graveside services were held at Forest Cemetery on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Wellman Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
