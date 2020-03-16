Helen S. Hamman, 97, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

She was born in Chillicothe, Ohio on Feb. 2, 1923.

As per her wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger.

