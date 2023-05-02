Helen Seymour

Chillicothe - Helen Louise (Beavers) Seymour, 86, left this earthly home to be with her husband and Jesus on Saturday, April 29 at the Signature nursing facility in Chillicothe, Ohio. She was born in Circleville, Ohio, on August 18, 1936, the daughter of Thomas L. and Thelma (Davis) Beavers. Helen graduated from Circleville High School as a member of the Class of 1954. On December 25, 1954, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, the Rev. Wilbur L. Seymour.

To plant a tree in memory of Helen Seymour as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recipe of the Day

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments