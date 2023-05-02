Helen Seymour

Chillicothe - Helen Louise (Beavers) Seymour, 86, left this earthly home to be with her husband and Jesus on Saturday, April 29 at the Signature nursing facility in Chillicothe, Ohio. She was born in Circleville, Ohio, on August 18, 1936, the daughter of Thomas L. and Thelma (Davis) Beavers. Helen graduated from Circleville High School as a member of the Class of 1954. On December 25, 1954, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, the Rev. Wilbur L. Seymour.
Helen and Wilbur served faithfully at several Wesleyan and Christian Union churches. They pastored churches in Indiana located in Lafayette, Muncie, English and Shelbyville. They also pastored in Tucson, Arizona, and Chillicothe, Ohio. Helen had a wonderful talent for crocheting beautiful afghans, and she shared them with her friends and relatives.
Having a great love for children, Helen was a foster parent for 32 children while living in Indiana. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed by her family. Helen was predeceased by her parents, husband of nearly fifty-two years, infant twin brothers Ronnie and Donnie Beavers, and an infant daughter, Elizabeth LeAnn Seymour.
She is survived by brothers David (Judy) Beavers and Thomas (Vicki) Beavers both of Circleville; sisters Shelby (James) Campau of Clare, Michigan and Lois (Vernon) Shobe of Hamilton, Ohio; by daughters Debbie Wulff, Becky (Josh) Oyer, and Faith Mendenhall all of Chillicothe, Ohio; her sons, Barry Seymour of Chillicothe, JR (Cheryl) Seymour of Wadesville, Indiana, and Chad (Emily) Seymour of Pierce, Washington; grandchildren, Amber (Chad) Blanton, Angela Strausbaugh, Andrea Easterday, C.J. (Alicia) Seymour, Rusty (Anne) Seymour, Dusty (Becky) Seymour, Cory (Destiny) Vickers, Madison Vickers, Brice (McKenzie) Vickers, Taylor Mendenhall, Elijah Mendenhall, Kagan Seymour, Savannah Seymour, Laila Seymour, and Brandt Seymour. She is also survived by 20 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, special family members and friends.
Visitation will be held at Wellman Funeral Home in Circleville 1455 N. Court St. Circleville, Ohio, between the hours of 4-7pm on May 4, 2023. The funeral will be Friday, May 5, 2023 at 11am, Interment in the Darbyville Muhlenberg Cemetery immediately following. Also, in leu of flowers donations can be made to Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Helen Seymour
To plant a tree in memory of Helen Seymour as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Recipe of the Day
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.