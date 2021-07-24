Lockbourne - Helen L. Short, 82, of Lockbourne, Ohio, passed away at home on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.
Helen was born on Nov. 8, 1938 to the late Howard B. and Mary E. (Vanvolkenburg) Rife in Osgood, Indiana.
Helen worked for many years as a home health aide for Amity Home Health Care and also Columbus Industries.
Helen really enjoyed camping.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Irene 'Joshep' Woodrum, Georgie 'Herb' Gaines, Carolyn Blankenship; husband William surviving.
Helen is survived by children, Ladena Short and Peggy Hill, of Lockbourne, and Sam Short, of Hocking County; grandchildren, Sabrina Hill (Rick Jones), Shawn (Tina) Short, Stephen M. Short II; great-grandchildren, Damien, Adisynne and Aaron Weigle, Braylynn Short; special nephews and niece, Dwight Alan and Clinton Karshner, Katrina Shaffer; niece, Melisa 'Porkey " Nathaniel Reed; nephew, Josphe 'Joann' Woodrum ,Herb Gaines, Bethann Copley, Willie Blankenship and Billy Joe 'Patty" Bankenship; her buddy, Gilbert Shaffer III; special friends, David and Crystal Smith, of Michigan; many other relatives.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28 with funeral service following at 7 p.m. at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville 43103.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com.
Helen Short