Helen Stonerock, 81, of Circleville passed away on December 6, 2020. She was born on June 4, 1939 in Fairfield County to Kenneth and Mabel (Greeno) Levan.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by daughter Angie Stonerock, brothers Charles and Roger Levan and Jimmy Rittenhouse and by sister, Marcella Mumaw.
Helen is survived by son Christopher (Amy) Stonerock, grandsons Ben and Jason Brough, siblings Patsy Shepard, Robert Levan, Johnny (Terrie) Rittenhouse and Rosemary Pennington.
Funeral services were held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating. Burial was in Maple Hill Cemetery. Visitation was held on Thursday prior to the funeral. Please follow COVID-19 restrictions. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.