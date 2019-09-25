Herbert R. Thacker, 80, of Ashville, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at Riverside Hospital in Columbus.
Herbert was born on Oct. 27, 1938 to the late Thomas and Lula Thacker in Pikeville, Kentucky.
Herbert graduated from Hellier High School in Pikeville, and worked for Columbus City Schools in maintenance. Herbert had attended 1st Baptist Church in Ashville.
Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by wife, Beverly Ann (Gerrard) Thacker in 2001; sister, Phyllis Syck; brothers, Robert and Marvin.
Surviving Herbert are sons, John (Pamala) Thacker of Granville, Michael (Angela) Thacker of Salem, Indiana, Joey (Carmella) Thacker of Frazeysburg, Gary (Chris) Thacker of Newark, and Scott Thacker of Ashville; special life partner, Martha “Marty” Adams of Groveport; grandchildren, Amanda (Clay) Thompson, Melissa (Adam) Drummond, Bethany (Eric) Kerr, J.T. (Meghan) Thacker, Sarah, Taylor, Michael and Holly Thacker, Jonathan, Heaven and Kaden Thacker, Ceara and Hayden Thacker, Bradon and Corbin Thacker; great-grandchildren Colton, Natalie, Rowan and Eli; brother Larry (Janet) Thacker of Whitehouse, Tennessee; sister, Edith Jewell Rowe (husband “GG” deceased) of Clayton, North Carolina; brother-in-law, Joe Syck of Mt. Gilead; numerous nieces and nephews; special friends, Linda and Dave Renick, Ira Muncy, Janet and Randy Kuhn; many other close friends.
Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29th with funeral service at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 30th at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville 43103 with the Rev. Randy Kuhn officiating.
Interment will follow at Harrison Township Cemetery in South Bloomfield.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: American Cancer Society, Central Office-PWAY, 5555 Frantz Road, Dublin, Ohio 43017.
