Circleville - Herbert A. Swank Sr., 65, of Circleville, passed away Dec. 19, 2021 at his home.
He was born Oct. 4, 1956 in Columbus, the son of Clyde V. and Vina (Stapleton) Swank.
He was a U.S. Army veteran, an avid motorcyclist, loved his Harley and his dog, Cubby.
Herbert was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Rosemary Baird, Jean, Clyde V. Jr., Henry A., Donny Lee, Ronny Lee and David Leon Swank.
He is survived by his daughter, Amanda (Willis) Browning; son, Herbert A. (Emily) Swank Jr.; grandchildren, Isaiah and Hannah Browning, Noah Swank, Abigail and Josiah Browning and Alexander Swank; siblings, Sylvia, Mike, Ricky and Brenda; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with a service to follow at 6, as well as military honors.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Herbert Swank