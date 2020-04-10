Herbert W. Steele

Herbert “Herb” W. Steele, 94, of Circleville, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
He was born June 22,1925 in Beckley, West Virginia to the late Clyde and Rose (Warden) Steele.
Herb was a World War II veteran, a life member of the AMVETS and VFW and he was able to attend an Honor Flight to Washington D.C. on Sept. 10, 2011.
In addition to his parents, Herb was preceded in death by his brother, Bob. and sister, Sarah.
He is survived by his loving companion of almost 23 years, Linda Ferguson; daughter, Coni Mahoney; stepchildren, Christa (Shawn) Armentrout, Chad (Suzie Gerhardt) and Ernie O’Dell; grandchildren, Jill, Joe and Scott; step-grandchildren, Ciera, Christlin, Dale, Stephen and Aryelle; great-grandchildren, Joey, Blake and Felicity; siblings, Nancy (Jim) Lilly and Jack (Maryann) Steele.
Herb was so very loved by so many and he will be greatly missed.
Arrangements entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home.
A memorial service may be held at a later date.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com to leave fond memories of Herb.