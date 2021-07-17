Ashville - Homer Dean, 90, of Ashville, passed away on July 9, 2021.
He was born on Dec. 25, 1930 in Sawyer, Oklahoma to Homer and Georgia (Berry) Dean.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred (Dingess) Dean; children, Kathy Dean-Clary, Larry Dean and Larry Jervis; grandchild, Vera Ankney; and siblings, Arthur, Kenneth and Douglas Dean.
Homer a retired MSGT Korea, Vietnam Air Force Veteran was retired from E.I. DuPont. He was an avid dancer, singer, loved masonry and loved telling stories about his life and military time.
Homer is survived by James Jervis, Brenda Whaley, Dewayne Jervis and Charles Jervis; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and by special niece, Diane (Henry) Holland.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Floral Hills Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Homer Dean