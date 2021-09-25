Howard Allison

Sidney - Rev. Howard "Bud" Mirrell Allison, 80, of Sidney, died Sept. 16, 2021 at home surrounded by family. Bud was born May 31, 1941 in Pickaway County to Howard Ray Allison and Gladys Mildred (Cupp) Allison who preceded him in death. On June 17, 1962, he married Emily Eileen Keels of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, who survives.
Bud graduated from Walnut Township High School in 1959. As a young man, he was a deputy sheriff for Pickaway County. After receiving the call to ministry, Bud earned a Bachelor's degree from Ohio University, a Master's degree from The Methodist Theological School and was fully ordained in 1974. While in college and seminary, he followed in his father's footsteps and was the caretaker of Reber Hill Cemetery where he will be laid to rest. He served several United Methodist congregations in Ohio including South Bloomfield, Lockbourne, Shadeville, Manchester, Norwood Grace and Lima St. Mark's where he served for 24 years. He was known in the Lima area as "The Marrying and Burying Pastor" for doing weddings and funerals for families who didn't have a church family. He will be missed by those he mentored in the United Methodist Church and Lima funeral homes that became his friends. After retirement, Bud and Emily bought their first home in Sidney, Ohio and joined Jackson Center United Methodist Church.
Bud is preceded in death by his older sisters Norene Fisher, Maxine Bosworth, Ruth Copeland and brother-in-law, Dorsey Bosworth. He leaves behind his four children, David (Kim) Allison of Xenia, Steven (Michelle) Allison of Medina, Deborah (Gregg) Cousey of Lima and Joy (Tim) Weir of Kettering. He was the proud Grandpa of Jon, Zach, Kaitlyn, Lauren, Ryan, Dylan, Sarah, Sam, Collin and Jacob and eight great-grandchildren. Bud is survived by two brothers-in-law; Bob (Carol) Fisher of Minnesota and Lowell Copeland of Galloway, Ohio and many nieces and nephews, special cousins and friends. He is known for telling great stories that will be passed on for generations to come.
The family would like to thank his caregivers, Tina, Amy and Vickie for helping to care for him at home, neighbors on Foxcross Drive, Wilson Home Health and Hospice, Melissa and the staff of Wilson Health Wound Care Clinic and Dr. David Powell.
Visitation will be on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Shawnee Chapel of Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, 1170 Shawnee Rd., Lima. A second visitation will be on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Community United Methodist Church, 120 N. Pickaway St., Circleville, OH 43113. His funeral service will begin at 11:30 a.m. in the church with Revs. Barry Burns, Cean Wilson and Jim Smith concelebrating the services. Burial will follow in Reber Hill Cemetery, 16810 Winchester Rd, Ashville, OH 43103.
Memorial contributions may be made to Oakdale Christian Academy, 5801 Beattyville Rd., Jackson, KY, 41339 or Jackson Center United Methodist Church, 202 E. Pike St., Jackson Center, OH, 45334.
Arrangements are under the combined direction of Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation and Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com. Howard Allison