Howard F. Snook, age 93, passed away unexpectedly May 6, 2020 in his own home.
He was born Dec. 17, 1926 to his parents, William and Lucy (Frick) Snook, in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Howard was a proud World War ll veteran, serving his country honorably in the Navy as part of the Philippine Campaign. He was a mechanical engineer for DuPont, where he was a loyal employee for 40 years until his retirement. In November he was proud to attend his Honor Flight to DC. After the war, he attended Syracuse University for his Mechanical Engineering degree with his GI bill.
He was a mechanical design engineer at E.I. DuPont and was a loyal employee for 40 years. He was one of first plant engineers arriving in 1954 at Circleville plant developing initial lines for mylar production for years. Later in his career, he was part of the Research and Development Department at E.I. DuPont.
He married the love of his life, Rose Federico, at Niagra Falls where she grew up. They enjoyed 47 years of marriage together. Howard a devoted member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus in Circleville. He was an avid OSU Buckeye and Reds fan, played softball, golf and bowling for DuPont teams. He loved cars restoring a 1965 Ford Mustang, Buicks and lately, Mercedes.
One of his lifetime favorite things to do was to attend the Williamsport Little League World Series games in his hometown. He enjoyed a nice meal out and going to cultural events such as plays, musicals and visiting the orchestra. He and Rose enjoyed going to flea markets and visiting Floral Garden parks. Howard volunteered for many organizations including Boy Scouts, Habitat for Humanity, American Legion as a Chaplain, The Soldiers Monumental Association of Pickaway County and St. Joseph church. Being part German, he loved a good cold beer on occasion. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him.
Howard is joining in heaven his parents; his wife, Rose Snook; his siblings, Vivian Snook Reed, Ella Snook and William Snook.
Left to mourn his passing are his children, Bill (Mary) Snook, of Lancaster, and Judy (Les) Kean, of Avon Lake, Ohio; six grandchildren: Chris (Tara) Stant, Megan (Carlos) Sanchez, Elizabeth (Jeremy) Hedges, Paula (Jason) Kirkpatrick, Katherine and Joseph Snook; eight great-grandchildren.
Due to public health guidelines, a private graveside service at St. Joseph Cemetery will be observed.
Family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on May 14 2020 at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home, located 151 East Main Street Circleville.
Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending.
A memorial will be planned in the future so a Catholic Mass can be held at St. Joseph’s Church followed by a Color Guard ceremony to be announced in the future.
The family wants to thank the community for support during these unusual times for all.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a personal memory or condolence with Howard’s family.