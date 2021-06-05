Circleville - Howard Glenn Hall was born on Jan. 31, 1926 in Wood County, West Virginia to Carl Jacob and Odie Ethel Snyder Hall.
He departed the life on June 1, 2021 at Ohio Health Berger Hospital.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, nine months, Marvine Eloise Arledge Hall; one brother-in-law, Robert Eugene (Leah) Arledge, of Cedar Vale, Kansas; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews; cousins and a host of Christian friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Mrs. Catherine M. Snyder, of Blacklick, Ohio, Patricia V. Hopkins, of Chillicothe, Ohio, and Mrs. Irene L. Aldenderfer; five brother-in-laws, Leroy Beam, Russell Adams, Joseph Aldenderfer, James Hopkins and Brooks Robert Snyder; two nieces, Patricia Mae Beam and Deanna Lenor Beam Angus Turton; two nephews, Ronald Leroy Beam and Robert Eldon Beam; and one nephew-in-law, Larry Angus.
Howard was an associate member of the United Methodist Church. He served his country in World War II in the United States Navy.
Glenn was the former owner and operator of "Glenn's Heating and Plumbing Service" from 1961 through 1969 in the local areas of Circleville, Chillicothe, Kingston and Buckeye Lake Area. Upon moving to Florida, Glenn joined the General Electric Company in 1970 and in 1976 he was transferred to the Austintown Coil Plant as supervisor of the machine shop and the building and grounds.
On April 1, 1978, health problems made it impossible to continue with General Electric Company when it became necessary to take disability retirement. Over the past years of his illness, he has been able to witness to many of what "A wonderful and loving God and Savior we have if we have given him our lives and live daily for him. He has seen Glenn through many trials and tribulations, but our loving Lord was there all the time to see him thru all these many years."
Glenn has read the bible through 153-plus times since being put on disability. It was his strength and guide through all these many years. His time in the word was in the early morning before starting his day to do other things. It was first all these many years.
Arrangements are being handled by the Wellman Funeral Home at 1455 North Court Street, Circleville, Ohio.
Calling hours will be from 10:30 until noon on Monday, June 7, 2021.
The casket to be closed for the funeral and remain closed.
Funeral will be at noon on Monday with the Lt. Col. Rev. Charles W. Hemming of Wooster, Ohio officiating.
Interment will be in the Hallsville Cemetery, Hallsville, Ohio.
Glenn was not a lover of flowers; he called them weeds, so per his request, memorial contributions are to be given to your church or charity of your choice.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Howard G. Hall