South Perry - Hudson M. Hart, 2, of South Perry, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022.
He was born Dec. 24, 2019 in Chillicothe, Ohio.
He was the son of David M. Hart and Erin J. (Weaver) Hart.
Surviving is his dad, David; and mom, Erin; grandparents, Rick and Sue Harper and Glenn and Penny Weaver; and by several aunts, uncles, cousins, great-grandparents.
Hudson's favorite things in this world was watching Scooby Doo and playing with his toys.
He loved to stand and love on people. He was a very special little boy.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 11, 2022 at noon at the Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville with burial to follow in Green Summit Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home in Laurelville on Thursday from 3-8 p.m.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Hudson Hart