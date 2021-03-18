Commercial Point - Hugh Browning, age 60, of Commercial Point, passed away March 8, 2021 at Mount Carmel Hospital, Grove City, due to complications from the COVID-19 virus.
Hugh was born Oct. 3, 1960 to the late Robert and Charlotte Browning.
He lived in Commercial Point, in the house he grew up in, his entire life. Hugh attended school at Scioto Elementary and Teays Valley High School (class of 1978). He earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Franklin University in 1982 and a degree in finance from Franklin in 1983.
Hugh loved collecting comic books and had an impressive collection, but his greatest passion was caring for his cat, Binx. Special thanks to Hugh's nephew, Mark (and Kelsey), for adopting Binx. Hugh also loved family get togethers at Thanksgiving and Christmas. Special thanks to Dr. James Soldano for helping Hugh through some pretty severe health issues over the years. Also, thanks to the ICU nurses and doctors at Mount Carmel Grove City for performing their very difficult tasks of dealing with the COVID-19 virus.
Hugh is survived by his sister, Beth (Tom); his brother, John (Laura); his aunt, Mary; nieces, Carrie and Laura; and nephew, Mark.
Cremation by Leaf Cremation.
A memorial will be held at a later date.
Contributions in Hugh's name can be made to the Circle Area Humane Society, 185 Island Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
