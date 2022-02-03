Circleville - Ida May Garrett, 88, of Circleville, Ohio, passed away on Jan. 27, 2022 at her daughter-in-law's home, surrounded by her loving family.
Ida was born May 4, 1933 in Circleville to her parents, Lemuel and Bessie (Arledge) Scott.
Ida retired from a long career as a GTE telephone operator.
Ida was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ned Garrett Sr.; son, Ned Garrett Jr.; brothers, Melvin Andrews, Earl Smith, Curtis Scott, Willard Scott, Millard Scott, John Scott, Dave Smith, and Don Smith; as well as her canine friend, Buffy.
Ida is survived by and will be greatly missed by her sister, Betty Grubb; daughter-in-law, Tammy Garrett; grandchildren, Adam Garrett, Shawn (Stephanie) Garrett, and Sherry Garrett; great-grandchildren, Kierstin Rhoades, Aaliah Jenkins, Skyler Weaver, Levi Garrett, and Ava Garrett; and great-great-grandchild, Penelope Bryant.
Ida's family will have private services.
Care entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Service, Circleville.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com to leave memories and condolences for Ida's family. Ida Garrett