Isabelle Reiner

The world is a little less bright because Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, this lovely lady, Isabelle Myers Noggle Reiner, left it.
She was born Aug. 5, 1922, to the late Harley and Maud Myers Noggle in Circleville, Ohio.
Survivors include her husband, Oscar Reiner; four nieces; and a nephew.
Born and raised in a small town in Ohio,, she stretched her wings and landed in Hollywood, California, and later, Brevard. Her education included Circleville High School and 97 years in the “school of life.” Her occupation included linotype operator at the local newspaper, travel consultant at AAA and an employee of May Department Store in Los Angeles, where she met the love of her life, Oscar, in 1955.
Travel was almost a way of life for the Reiners, as they took in points of interest all over the country. In fact, it was a trip to Asheville, and the Biltmore House that tempted them to relocate here in retirement. Since 1991, first Brevard, and then College Walk, have been their home.
Brevard Little Theater held a special place in her heart. There, her husband, Oscar, built sets and she handled props for many years. After retiring from those areas, the two of them and another couple continued to attend every show until the fall of 2019.
Everyone who knew her admired her friendly personality, sense of humor, contagious smile and cute “little girl” laugh. She loved jewelry and wore a necklace even if all she had planned was to stay around the house all day. She loved life and she loved people, both of which were immediately evident to everyone knew her.
The funereal is private, and a Celebration of Life will be held at College Walk on Feb. 7.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial donation may send it to, “Kids in Camp,” The Children’s Center, 95 S. Johnson St., Brevard, North Carolina, or to Hephzibah, P.O. Box 7084, Fishers, Indiana 46038.
