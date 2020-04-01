Iva K. Frederick Bailey

Iva Kay Frederick Bailey, of Waverly, Ohio, was called to be with the Lord on March 30, 2020 at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe, Ohio following a brief illness.
Iva was born in Hart, Michigan on March 29, 1941 to Myron T. and Willa Artz Frederick. She grew up in Ludington, Michigan on her father’s dairy farm.
Iva graduated from Ludington High School. On May 29, 1963, received a BA in education from Aseury College, Kentucky and married Rev. Maurice E. Bailey.
Iva was a valuable helpmate to Maurice’s five parishes, teaching schools and at church.
Iva had the gift of hospitality and was happiest when entertaining family and friends. She enjoyed being co-director of the Bristol Village White Elephant.
Iva is survived by her life mate of almost 57 years. They raised Darlene (Bob) Nader, of Mesa, Arizon,a and Jenny (Chet) Coleman, of Zanesville, Ohio.
They gave her four grandchildren, BJ Nader, Ian Scott, Erin Scott, Katherine Coleman; great-granddaughter, Kalynn; brother, Dr. James Frederick, of Ludington, Michigan; and her much loved nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Bristol Village Activity Center TBA.
Interment will be at Summit Cemetery in Mason County, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bristol Village Foundation Good Neighbor Fund, 660 East 5th Street Waverly, Ohio 45690, or Gideon International, P.O. Box 97251 Washington, D.C. 20090.