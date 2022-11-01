Circleville - Ivan Lagerstam, 85, of Circleville passed away on October 29, 2022. He was born on February 9, 1937 in Pecatonica, Illinois to Herbert and Annie (Baal) Lagerstam. Ivan was a Korea Air Force Veteran. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Margaret (VanBuskirk) Lagerstam, brothers John and George Lagerstam, sister Alice Lapp and special friend Nancy Wilburn. Ivan is survived by his children Rodney (Paula) Lagerstam, Linda Agin, Amy (Ted) White, Mark (Christy) Lagerstam, 11 grandchildren; Anthony (Laura) Kline, Bradley (Danielle) Kline, Mindy (Jay) Strawser, Holly (Keith) Rash, Andrew (Kalynn) White, Sarah (Chris) Young, Madelyn (Luke) Morris, Bradley Castle, Daniel Lagerstam, Lillyanah Lagerstam, Samantha Castle and by 10 great grandchildren and one on the way. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to Promedica Home Health Hospice and Palliative Care, 116 Morris Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Ivan Lagerstam
