Circleville - Jack Bloomfield of Circleville passed away July 2, 2022 at Mt. Carmel, Grove City. He was born August 27, 1960 in Pickaway County. He was the son of Henry and Florence (Greeno) Bloomfield. He is preceded in death by his daughter Pammy Bloomfield; she was the love of his life., brothers Bill Gilbert, Robert Bloomfield, mother-in-law Florence Giffin, brother-in-law Glenn "Squeak" Giffin and a nephew Ab Bloomfield. Jack is survived by his long loving wife of 42 years Mary "Ruthie" Bloomfield, son Jack "Jay" (Kiera Robison) Bloomfield Jr. of Circleville, 3 granddaughters Hailie Anderson, Erica Anderson and Jaylee Bloomfield. He was a papaw to Sophia, Genesis, Elivea, Jaylynn, Chloe. He was a father figure to Ashley and December Bailes. He also is survived by 2 sisters "FatKat" Kathy Kempton Bloomfield of Circleville, Marilyn "Cross" Bloomfield of Georgia, brother Mike Bloomfield of Florida, son-in-law Eric Anderson, sister-in-law Shirley "Doodles" Giffin, special sister-in-law Kimberly Rose Bloomfield of Florida, special niece "Hammpy" Christina Kempton of Commercial Point and many other nieces and nephews. Jack also leaves his special friends behind; Devan Morris, Jamie and Dick Lemaster, Carl and Diana Draise, Melody and Art Taylor, Sid Liming, Butch Burris, Marion Giffin, Gene Cupp and Doug Arledge, Austin DePugh and by many, many friends. His goals and hobbies were to raise his granddaughters and grand babies. He loved to junk and take the girls to parades and festivals. He was a pageant papaw to not only his 3 granddaughters but also to many Queens all around Ohio. He loved to spend a lot of time with his grandbabies and friends. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville. Burial will follow in Forest Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 11-1. After the burial there will be a dinner at Church of Christ, 1555 North Court Street, Circleville. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Wellman Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Jack Bloomfield
To plant a tree in memory of Jack Bloomfield as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
