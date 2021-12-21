Circleville - Jack Corder, 74, of Circleville, Ohio, passed away at his home following an extended illness surrounded by family on Dec. 16, 2021.
Jack was born on Dec. 10, 1948 in Wayland, Kentucky to Elliott and Maude (Triplett) Corder.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Charles; and sister, Louise Durphey.
Jack is survived by his wife of 26 years, Carolyn (Diehl) Corder; children, Jack, Charles; stepchildren, Kimberly (Brian) Dum, Benjamin Diehl; and grandchildren, Brandi Corder, Mason Dum, Carson Dum, Lilyann Dum and Branson Dum.
Jack earned his business degree from Ohio University. He retired from Kenworth Truck Company in 2007 following 33 years of service. Jack was an engineer, a builder and had a skill to repair all things mechanical.
His passions were his farm, where he meticulously cared for land and home. He enjoyed building classic muscle cars and traveling the world.
Jack was a man of few words and a great teacher who led by demonstration. He inspired each of us by holding himself and those around him to the highest standards.
An informal gathering for family and friends will be held at the family farm on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 from 1-4 p.m. with a celebration of life at 4 p.m., where we will be dedicating a tree in memory of Jack.
Carolyn and the family would like to extend thanks and praise to the community of friends and neighbors that supported our family through the past years. We are especially grateful to Alice Mumaw, who stood beside us through the entire journey.
In lieu of flowers, we request that you also plant a tree in memory of Jack or a dear loved one at a place of your choosing.
Jack Corder