Lancaster - Jack E. Craiglow, age 71, passed away peacefully at his residence on August 20, 2022. He was born in Lancaster to the late Max E. and Dorothy (Gloyd) Craiglow. He was a dedicated member of the North Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.
After graduating Fairfield Union High School in 1970, He attended the Ohio State Machinist apprenticeship program. He began his career as a machinist with Robert Alten Machine Shop of Lancaster where he had a long and distinguished career. For the past several years, he has been working for Locher, Inc. Machine Shop of Lancaster, where according to friends and coworkers he was considered a "master machinist" and "there is not much of anything in the machining world he couldn't handle." As an avid aircraft enthusiast, he received his pilots license and owned his own plane.
He is survived by his siblings, Max "Bill", Mark (Connie), David (Bonetta) Craiglow, Candace (Brad) Brotherton, Cathleen Young, and Penny (Ed) Wolfe; nieces and nephews, Max Alan, Michael, Douglas (Heather), Perry, Darla, Nathaniel, Ty Craiglow, Donavan, Lelah Brotherton, Eddie (Jessica), Kyle, Emily Wolfe, Katie (Jonathan) Mossholder, Cathy (Fred) Destadio, and Byron (Amy) Hosey; great nephews and nieces, Dougie, Adrian, Rylin, Trinity, Perry Jr., Tony, Tristen, Joshua, Grace, Amber, Chandra, Dominic, Emily, Alexa, Jade, Cheyenne, Michael, and Harry (Edward) IV; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by nephew, Jason Craiglow, niece-in-law, Donna Craiglow, and grandparents, Max R. and Alice (Byrnes) Craiglow, Edgar and Lela (Fletcher) Gloyd.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022 at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME, with burial to follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Visitation will take place on Thursday, August 25, 2022 from 2:00 - 4:00 and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home, as well as one hour prior to the service on Friday.
We would like to thank family and friends for all the years of friendship given to Jack. He will be missed by many. John 11:25 Jesus said "I am the resurrection and the life, the one who exercises faith in me, though he dies, will come to life."