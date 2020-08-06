Jack George Jr., 67, of Circleville, passed away on Aug. 5, 2020.

He was born on Aug. 30, 1952 in Columbus to Jack and Flossie (Chaffin) George Sr.

Jack was a truck driver for over 40 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Jack is survived by his wife, Helen (Temple) George; children, Tasha (Noah) Henderly and Krystal George; grandchildren, Matthew, Lance and Gage; and by special friends, Tom Gill and Richard Brink.

Cremation has been observed.

Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.

