Jack George Jr., 67, of Circleville, passed away on Aug. 5, 2020.
He was born on Aug. 30, 1952 in Columbus to Jack and Flossie (Chaffin) George Sr.
Jack was a truck driver for over 40 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Jack is survived by his wife, Helen (Temple) George; children, Tasha (Noah) Henderly and Krystal George; grandchildren, Matthew, Lance and Gage; and by special friends, Tom Gill and Richard Brink.
Cremation has been observed.
