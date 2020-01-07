Jack Murnahan, 73, of Zanesville, formerly of Circleville, passed away on Jan. 6, 2020.
He was born on May 20, 1946 in Ironton.
In addition to his mother, Lillie Murnahan, he was preceded in death by a sister, Rosemary Harmon.
Jack was an Air Force veteran and a member of Cornerstone Christian Church, Circleville and LifeWay Church, Zanesville. He was retired from Kenworth.
He is survived by his wife, Ronda (Chatfield) Murnahan; children, Becky (Jim) Henderson, Lisa (Mark) Harmon and Cathy (Jamey) Kerns; three grandchildren, Caitlin (Michael) Tacker, Haley (Brad) Lemaster, Nathan Harmon; and great-grandson, Jonathan Tacker.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at noon at Cornerstone Christian Church, Circleville with Pastors William Pellum and James Henderson officiating.
Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Chillicothe.
Friends may call at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville on Thursday from 5-8 p.m.
The family wishes to thank Lifeline and OSU for his lung transplant in 2005 and Hospice of Central Ohio and Ashley Sode, RN.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.