Circleville - Jack Pontious, 88, of Circleville passed away on May 23, 2022. He was born on January 29, 1934 in Circleville to Vernon and Laura (Foll) Pontious. Jack a Navy Veteran was preceded in death by his parents. Jack is survived by Jean Pontious, John (Valerie Smith) Pontious, Jeff Pontious, Jennifer (Harry) Conley, grandchildren Wyatt Pontious, Brittany (Brandon) Conkel, Tabi Pontious, Josh (Mary) Moran and by great great grandchildren Bryson, Bowen, Baylor and Mitchell. Jack received the Friends of the Fair award in 2018 at the Pickaway County Fair. The following is what the fair wrote about him in 2018: Jack was born in Pickaway County and has lived here his entire life. Some of Jack's many achievements include being a Navy Veteran, serving 3 years in the Ohio National Guard and working for (and ultimately retiring from) the U.S. Postal Service for 33 years. Also, while working at the post office, worked at Whites Radio and TV repair shop in Circleville for 30 years. This was all in addition to having a farm, a wife, and raising three children! These are just a few of Jack's accomplishments but one of his most impressive is doing the Memorial Day Sound service at several grave sites in Pickaway County. Jack has done this since 1953 and still does it to this day. So, in 1960, the opportunity arose for Jack to take over the sound system for the Pickaway County Fair which he gladly did. During his 58 years of service to the fair Jack became licensed electrician and then the official electrician of the fair. In 2000, Jack started his Security Lighting Business. Every year for the week of June you could find his familiar van with the bucket lift parked down by the Grandstand from early in the morning until late in the evening and know that if someone had an electrical problem on the fairgrounds he is just a radio call away. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until the time service at 1. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Pickaway County Fair. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Jack Pontious
