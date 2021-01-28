Jack Thompson

Laurelville - Jack Nelson Thompson, 91, of Laurelville, passed away on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 at his home surrounded by family.
He was born on June 8, 1929 on Thompson Ridge, Laurelville, Ohio, to the late Donald Edward and Bessie M. (Ebert) Thompson.
Jack graduated from Laurelville High School in 1947. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War in 1951 and 1952. Jack retired from Columbia Gas Company after 41 years of employment. He was a lifelong member and post commander of the Laurelville VFW Post 8657 and a life member of the AMVETS of Logan Post 1776. Jack enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, telling stories and whittling on his "ugly sticks."
Jack is survived by his sons, Jerry (Sharon Myers) Thompson, of Kingston, and Donald (Cheryl) Thompson, of Laurelville; grandchildren, Jeremy (Rhonda) Thompson, Rebecca Harless, Kara Thompson, Diana (Brian) Johnson, Brittney (Josh) Knobel, Andrea (Curtis) Hayes and Russell Thompson; great-grandchildren, Shayla, Laney, Autumn, Jacob, Penny, Drake, Griffin, Lleyton, Darren, Dillon and Bentley; one great-great-grandchild, Madelin; and sister, Betty Sakas, of Baltimore.
He is also survived by lifelong best friend, Dalton Delong; and special neighbors, Charlie and Sharon Fast and Bob and Louise Butts.
Jack is preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Dollie (Dillie) Thompson; daughter, Jill Harless; parents; five brothers, Charles, George, Robert, John Thompson; and an infant brother; seven sisters, Bernice Woodward, Sara Disbennett, Alice Jones, Helen Ruth Burns, Edith Shonk, Jean Spung and Arla Lines.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville.
Burial will be in Green Summit Cemetery.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home.
COVID-19 restrictions will apply.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for memorial contributions be made to Stages Family Inc. for local veterans.
Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Jack Thompson