Laurelville - Jack Eldin Townsend, 88, was born in Marion, Ohio on April 22, 1934 to Frank and Virtie Townsend and passed away on February 2, 2023. His early life was spent working on the railroad which led to a lifetime love of railroad watches. He and the love of his life, Marie Townsend (deceased) raised three children (Debra Townsend, Frank (Chris) Townsend, and Brian Townsend all of whom are deceased). His passion for books of history, and theology was known to many. He could talk for hours about books he loved. The majority of his work and intellectual life was spent working as a pastor in the Church of God. He pastored in three churches throughout his career (Fredericktown Ohio, Health Ohio and Laurelville Ohio). He will be missed by his Grandchildren- Eric (Aneiage) VanBean, Krista (Kyle) Allen, Jeremy (Hillary) Townsend, Justin (Rebecca) Townsend, and Nicholas Townsend, 9 Great Grandchildren and his many friends and colleagues. If you can please join us as we celebrate his life with a visitation on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 from 11-1 p.m with a service at 1:00 at Laurelville Church of God with a burial on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at Grand Prairie Cemetery, Marion, Ohio. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Jack Townsend
To plant a tree in memory of Jack Townsend as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
