Jack Willis

Circleville - Jack W. Willis, age 81 of Circleville passed away at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Brown Memorial Home in Circleville. He was born March 16, 1941, in Lancaster, son of the late Walter and Mary (Dressing) Willis. Jack was a graduate of Amanda High School, class of 1960. He retired from DuPont in Circleville with 35 years of service and then worked for Circleville Ag for 10 years. He was a member of the Roundtown Cruisers, he loved playing golf, bowling, and rebuilding and restoring cars throughout his life. He especially enjoyed playing cards with his friends. After retiring, Jack restored and rebuilt cars.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Linda (Darst); children, Mark Willis, of Circleville, Mindy Martin, of Stoutsville, and Chris (Heidi) Grunden, of Ashville; grandchildren, Brandon (Rachel), Demi, Geric, Drew (Sherry), and Kendrick (Destiny); great grandchildren, Gracelyn, Braxden, and Nolan; sisters, Marilyn Guthrie, of Marysville, WA and Darletta (Richard) Sayre, of Carroll; several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Linda and Norma; brother, Jerry.
Funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, at Taylor-Theller Funeral Home, 111 W. Main St., Amanda, with Pastor Nate Woodworth officiating. Interment will follow at Hitler-Ludwig Cemetery, Circleville. Family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's or Parkinson's research.