Jackie Nungester

Arnold, Mo. - Nungester, Jackie E., passed away on July 31, 2021.

Beloved husband of Shelby J. Nungester (nee Kitchen); loving father of Ben (Michelle) Nungester, Ross Nungester, Lynn Teach and Steven Short; cherished grandfather of Brett (Ashley), Brad, Jacob, Logan, Brendan, Peyton and Camila; our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, on Friday, Aug. 6, 9:30 a.m.

Interment with honors at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the AMVETS Chapter #6, appreciated.

Visitation: Thursday 4 to 8 p.m. Jackie Nungester

