Jackie Peggy Griffey, 36, of Circleville, died Aug. 31, 2020 at the Kobacker House.
She was born on March 29, 1984 in Columbus, the daughter of Clarence and Ronda (Martin) Griffey.
She was preceded in death by her parents; great-grandmother, Mildred Caldwell; and brother, Edgar Griffey.
She is survived by her siblings, Dawn Griffey, Jennifer Griffey (Kenneth), Clarence Griffey (Kelly) and Jimmy Sheets; grandmother, Rose Helen McDaniel; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held 7 p.m. Thursday at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with Mike Holbrook officiating.
Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Thursday.
Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.