Jacob Hart, 25, of South Bloomingville passed away Oct. 23, 2020.
He was born Dec. 6, 1994 in Chillicothe to Donald and Shannon (Norman) Hart. Jacob was a 2013 Zane Trace graduate.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother Martha Jean Hart.
Jacob is survived by his father Donald (Billie Hackman) Hart, mother Shannon (Casey McNichols) Hart, grandparents Lee (Janice) Norman and Ray Hart Sr.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville with burial to follow in Hallsville Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m.
