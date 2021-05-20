Jacob L. DePugh

Chillicothe - Jacob L. "Jake" DePugh, 87, of Chillicothe, went to be with his Lord and Savior 8:58 p.m., Sunday, May 16, 2021 in Bickford of Lancaster following a short illness.
He was born Sept. 29, 1933, in Ross County, to the late Lawrence E. and Myrtle M. Cozad DePugh.
On May 15, 1955, he married the former Vera Mae Collins who died June 21, 2013.
Surviving are children, Stephen J. (Lisa) DePugh, Mark A. (Karla) DePugh, Susan J. (Scott) Neff, all of Chillicothe, and David L. DePugh, of Wheelersburg; grandchildren, Aaron and Allison Neff, Baylee (Alex) Brown, Melissa (Bruce Fulk) DePugh, Shaun Thomas, Brandon (Ashley) DePugh, Jeremy DePugh, Lacie (Keith) Yates and Cory (Jessica) Williams; 12 great-grandchildren; a sister, Patricia Saultz, of Pennsylvania; numerous nieces and nephews; many friends, including special friends, Roy Malone and Dave Hammond, both of Chillicothe; and his special little buddy, Beanie.
He was predeceased by brothers, John, Glen, Gale, Ray and Erie "Frake" DePugh; and sisters, Leona Corcoran, Mary Spetnagel and Beulah Gisvold.
Jake served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was a retired DuPont employee. He was a member of the Gideon's, Scioto Lodge #6 F.&A.M. and American Legion Post 757.
Jake was known and loved by many and was always willing to help someone in need. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather and was always excited about having family gatherings.
Jake loved people and thoroughly enjoyed spending time at Real Joy with his church family.
Jake was a huge sports fan. He loved watching his children and grandchildren compete in athletics. He was also an avid Ohio State "Buckeye" fan and often hosted a game day "Buckeye Bash" for family and friends.
He was a huge antique collector, gardener and auction lover. Jake will certainly be missed by many.
The family would like to extend a special thanks and gratitude to the staff at the Bickford of Lancaster and to Circleville Hospice for their excellent care during our father's final days.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Real Joy Community Fellowship, 58 Maple Lane, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.
In the check memo, please put building fund.
Jake was a member of the Real Joy Community Fellowship Church where funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Friday, May 21, 2021 with Rev. Tony Lambert officiating.
Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Garden with military graveside rites by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard.
Friends may call at the Ware Funeral Home from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday.
You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com Jacob L. DePugh